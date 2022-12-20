ILT20 2023: Gulf Giants Announce England Batter James Vince as Captain For Inaugural Edition

Vince, an experienced T20 player, has played in over 300 games in the format across various leagues and boasts of a strike rate in the 130s. He was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019.

The England batter has played in the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), New Zealand's Super Smash and South Africa's Mzansi Super League, scoring plenty of runs in each stint.

A free-flowing stroke-maker, Vince can accelerate from the very get-go and has been consistent in terms of setting the bar high as a batter.

The Englishman, who can also double up as a medium pacer when required, has scored close to 9000 runs, including four centuries and 51 half-tons in the T20 format.

In the Gulf Giants line-up, Vince will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton, and will hopefully strike fear in the minds of opposition bowlers.

Vince has said that it's a great honour for him to be named the captain and thanked the team managent for showing their faith in him.

"This is a great honour and an immense amount of responsibility to be captaining the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. I am glad that the team management and coach Andy Flower have placed trust in me," Vince was quoted as saying in a release.

"I will hopefully be able to repay that with plenty of runs. I've had the good fortune of being captain in franchise cricket in The Hundred and with Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, and it was a successful stint too. And I hope to be able to continue with that trend in the ILT20."

Head Coach Andy Flower praised Vince for his outstanding ability as top order batter, fielder and also captaincy from his previous stints with the English player.

"I've known James a long time and I'm really looking forward to working with him again for the Gulf Giants. He is not only an outstanding top order player and brilliant fielder, but also one of the best tactical captains I've come across," said Flower.

"He has experience winning trophies and playing T20 cricket around the world and he will undoubtedly have an impact for us in the new year."

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A total of six teams will participate in the tournament which begins on 13 January in Dubai. The Adani Gulf Giants play their opening game on 15 January against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, , CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa

Source: Media Release