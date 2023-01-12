ILT20 Captains Upbeat About Producing Electrifying Performances in Inaugural Season

Dubai, January 12: The International League T20 (ILT20) is all set start with Dubai Capitals taking on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the competition at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (January 13).
The six teams - Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Warriors, Desert Viper, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates and Gujarat Titans - will battle in the inaugural edition of the league. The Capitals and Knight Riders will battle it out following a glitzy opening ceremony at the 'Ring of Fire'.
Before they take on each other on the park, a representative from each of the franchises assembled for a press conference on the eve of the start of the month-long contest to share their thoughts about the beginning of the exciting T20 league.
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Captain Sunil Narine expressed that he wants his team to enjoy the ride in the ILT20.
"Anything you do in cricket is challenging. We have to adapt and enjoy what we are doing. I hope everyone enjoys the cricket and gives their best," Narine said.
Narine who has come with his family also believes that UAE is a great place to play cricket.
"Having family here is great as we can do a little bit of sightseeing during our downtime instead of just relaxing in the room. There are a lot of things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," Narine added.
Meanwhile, Colin Munro, the captain of Desert Vipers is confident that his team will sting his opponents hard. He revealed that he has such a strong team that he has a problem of plenty with many good players in the squad.
"We have to look at the balance of our team. The hardest thing for us will be to find a way to fit all good players into the eleven. I just want all the boys to enjoy the cricket and their time in the UAE," Munro said.
Rovman Powell, skipper of the Dubai Capitals, wants everyone to use the opportunity to improve, especially the UAE players.
"This
is
a
start
of
something
special.
Not
from
a
personal
standpoint
but
from
the
team
and
franchise
standpoint.
This
is
a
good
chance
for
the
UAE
players
to
showcase
their
talent.
The
ILT20
is
a
good
launching
pad
for
them
and
hopefully,
they'll
utilize
this
opportunity,"
Powell
said.
James Vince, the skipper of the Gulf Giants has giant hopes about his team's chances but accepts that all other teams are strong too.
"We
are
excited
to
see
the
tournament
get
underway.
Every
team
has
good
talent
and
I'm
looking
forward
to
seeing
the
teams
play
against
each
other.
Most
of
my
players
travel
from
tournament
to
tournament
and
they
know
what
to
do
in
the
coming
days.
It
is
important
that
they
play
their
roles
well,"
Vince
said.
Dwyane Bravo, the senior most player who represented MI Emirates in the press conference said that the event will be very competitive.
"This
is
a
short
tournament,
but
it's
going
to
be
a
competitive
one."
Bravo
also
revealed
that
it
would
be
a
learning
experience
for
youngsters.
"It's
important
for
me
to
pass
on
whatever
knowledge
that
I
have
about
the
game
to
my
teammates
and
also
develop
the
next
generation
of
cricketers,"
Bravo
said.
Meanwhile, Moeen Ali, skipper of the Sharjah Warriors, like brave warriors, emphatically said, "We'll look to play some good cricket and we are here to win. We want to do well particularly in Sharjah since it's our home ground. We'll look to enjoy the cricket and also be competitive at the same time."
Doors will open for fans to catch the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 (Friday 13 January) from 4:00 pm GST (5:30 pm IST) with the electrifying Badshah and Derulo performances starting at 5:15 pm GST (6:45 pm IST), followed by the much anticipated first match of the league between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders set to will kick off at 6.45 pm GST (8:15 pm IST).
Source: Media Release