ILT20: Simon Taufel, Rod Tucker and Richard Kettleborough to lead illustrious of ILT20 Match Officials Panel

The five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel will be leading the match officials team at the DP World ILT20.
The prime T20 tournament is set to be held across three UAE venues - Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub's Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) from 13 January 2023 to 12 February 2023.
Cricket
fans
across
the
world
are
guaranteed
high
entertainment
from
the
biggest
cricketing
stars
of
today's
T20
game
such
as
Andre
Russell,
Robin
Uthappa,
Alex
Hales,
Shimron
Hetmyer,
Trent
Boult
and
Marcus
Stoinis
in
the
inaugural
season
of
the
DP
World
International
League
T20.
Taufel will be accompanied by a host of distinguished umpires, who have officiated in numerous international tournaments and series around the world. The DP World ILT20 match officials' team includes Akbar Ali Khan, Alex Wharf, Leslie Reifer, Martin Saggers, Richard Kettleborough, Rod Tucker, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Shiju Mannil.
Simon Taufel and Roshan Mahanama will officiate as match referees in the event.
Speaking about the DP World ILT20 match officials' panel, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket said, "It was imperative for us to ensure that every aspect of the DP World ILT20 adheres to international standards and therefore we are absolutely delighted to announce a heavily experienced group of international match officials for the first season of the DP World ILT20. We are especially thrilled to have Simon Taufel on board with us. He will certainly lead his team brilliantly and ensure that high quality umpiring will be on display throughout the tournament."
Meanwhile, one of the greatest cricket umpires of all time Simon Taufel said, "I am very excited to be leading the match officials at the DP World ILT20. Franchise cricket has completely changed the outlook of the sport and I am thrilled to be a part of a new cricket league emerging in the world."
"The
DP
World
ILT20
will
certainly
provide
another
platform
for
youngsters
to
showcase
their
talent
and
also
rub
shoulders
with
some
of
the
best
players
in
the
world.
I
also
hope
that
this
league
will
inspire
more
people
from
the
UAE
to
get
involved
in
match
officiating,
and
that
in
the
future
this
will
be
a
platform
for
local
umpires
to
develop
their
careers.
I
cannot
wait
to
take
the
field
on
the
opening
day
of
the
competition,"
the
Australian
umpire
added.
As part of the Match Officials Panel, representative umpires from the UAE, as well as selected individuals with domestic-level umpiring experience, will gain valuable exposure to a league of this calibre during the DP World ILT20 leagues matches.
In addition to his duties as Match Referee, Taufel will also be one of the on-field umpires in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 13 January 2023. The game will take place following a glitzy opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium.