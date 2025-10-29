Cricket IND vs AUS 1st T20I: What Happened The Last Time When India Met Australia In A T20I Series? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: As India and Australia prepare to lock horns once again in the shortest format, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in their fierce T20 rivalry.

The opening encounter of the five-match T20I series will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025, where Suryakumar Yadav's India will aim to bounce back after a narrow 1-2 loss in the ODI series. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh's Australia will look to ride on their recent momentum and test their combination ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The upcoming series holds extra significance, not only as preparation for next year's global event but also as a continuation of a rivalry that has often produced spectacular cricket. Historically, Australia have never won a multi-match T20I series at home against India, a record that underlines India's dominance in this format. Out of 32 T20Is played so far, India lead the head-to-head with 20 wins, while Australia have managed 11, with one game ending in no result.

A Look Back: The 2023/24 India vs Australia T20I Series

The last time these two sides faced off in a bilateral T20I series was in India in 2023/24, shortly after the ODI World Cup. Despite resting several senior players, the hosts delivered an emphatic performance throughout the five-match contest.

In the first T20I at Visakhapatnam, India edged past Australia in a high-scoring chase, clinching victory by two wickets. The second game in Thiruvananthapuram turned into a run-fest, with India piling up 235/4 and sealing a comfortable 44-run win. Australia fought back in Guwahati, winning by five wickets, but India regrouped quickly to take the next two fixtures.

The Raipur and Bengaluru matches were nail-biters, where India's bowlers held their nerve under pressure to secure a 4-1 series triumph. The performances of young guns like Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, coupled with the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, stood out as India showcased depth and composure.

As the teams prepare for the 2025 face-off, the memories of that dominant series will fuel India's confidence - while Australia will be eager to script a turnaround on home soil.