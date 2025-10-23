PAK vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Rawalpindi Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Cricket IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Score 1000 ODI Runs Against Australia in Australia By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:09 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma etched another golden chapter in his illustrious career on Thursday (October 23), becoming the first-ever cricketer to score 1000 runs in India-Australia ODIs held on Australian soil.

The Indian skipper reached the milestone in the ongoing second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, driving Mitchell Starc for a boundary off the fifth delivery of the third over to move past the 1000-run mark.

Playing his 21st ODI against Australia in their own backyard, Rohit's achievement further cements his status as one of India's most consistent performers in overseas conditions. He now leads the elite list of run-getters in India-Australia ODIs played Down Under, surpassing an impressive lineup that includes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Steve Smith.

Globally, only a few have matched such dominance against Australia in their home conditions. The all-time record for most ODI runs in Australia against the hosts belongs to West Indian legend Viv Richards, who scored 1905 runs in 40 matches. His compatriot Desmond Haynes and Sri Lankan greats Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene also feature on that list. Rohit, however, is rapidly closing in on them - 16 more runs will see him overtake Jayawardene, while a strong showing of 174 runs in the ongoing series would push him past Sangakkara.

In terms of overall ODI runs scored by visiting players in Australia, Desmond Haynes remains unmatched with 3067 runs in 94 appearances between 1979 and 1993. Richards (2769) and Sangakkara (2083) follow, while Tendulkar holds the Indian record with 1491 runs in 47 matches. Rohit, steadily narrowing the gap, has once again reaffirmed his class and longevity.

The milestone also came in a landmark appearance for the Indian captain. The Adelaide ODI marks his 501st international match for India, having joined the exclusive 500-match club during the first ODI in Perth on October 19. As the second ODI unfolded, India faced early trouble at 17/2 after seven overs, but Rohit's latest feat provided a bright spark - a testament to his enduring excellence and unwavering hunger for milestones.