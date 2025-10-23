Cricket IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Adelaide Crowd After Second Successive Duck — Is Retirement Nearing? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:13 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli's return to the Adelaide Oval - one of his most cherished grounds - ended in heartbreak on Thursday (October 23), as the Indian great fell for a second consecutive duck for the first time in his ODI career.

Yet, even in disappointment, the 35-year-old earned the admiration of the Adelaide crowd, who rose to their feet and applauded him as he walked back to the pavilion. Kohli responded with a humble wave, acknowledging the warm gesture that reflected the deep respect fans still hold for him despite his recent struggles.

Batting at No. 3 after India were put in to bat first, Kohli lasted just four balls before being undone by a sharp inswinger from Australia's Xavier Bartlett. The delivery nipped back off the seam, striking him plumb in front of middle stump. After a brief discussion with Rohit Sharma, Kohli chose not to review the decision, accepting his fate and walking off to the sound of applause echoing across the iconic Adelaide Oval - a venue where he has previously scripted several of his finest innings, including five international centuries.

This rare back-to-back duck follows his eight-ball dismissal in the first ODI at Perth, marking an unfamiliar dip in form for one of the most prolific batters in the history of the game. It also adds to growing chatter about Kohli's international future, a topic that has been hovering around Indian cricket circles in recent months. With 18 ODI ducks to his name - the joint-third most for India behind Sachin Tendulkar (20) and Javagal Srinath (19) - Kohli's recent dismissals are likely to invite further scrutiny.

For now, though, the veteran's focus will be on helping India bounce back in the series. Trailing 0-1 after the rain-affected defeat in Perth, the visitors must win in Adelaide to keep the series alive.

Whether Kohli's silent salute to the crowd was merely an acknowledgment of support or a subtle farewell remains open to interpretation - but it was a moment that reminded everyone of the deep emotional bond between the player and the sport he has defined for over a decade.