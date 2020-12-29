IND vs AUS: Green light given for SCG to stage third Australia-India Test

Doubts were raised over whether the match, which starts on January 6, could go ahead at the famous venue due to a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches before Christmas.

The MCG was on standby to stage back-to-back Tests, but Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed there will be no change to the schedule after India levelled the series with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne on Tuesday.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said: "Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men's international series as scheduled.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country.

"To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.

"To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play.

"We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men's international program this summer.

"We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely."