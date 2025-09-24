Why Germany Hasn't Produced a Ballon d'Or Winner in 30 Years - And Could the Next Generation Change That?

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match Today?
Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

IND vs BAN Prediction: India and Bangladesh will meet for the first time in the Asia Cup 2025, this time in the high-stakes Super Four stage. The neighbouring countries are scheduled to face off on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the intensity is expected to be even greater in the business end of the competition.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule- IND vs BAN

Date: Wednesday, September 24

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Bangladesh Captain: Litton Das

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head

India has enjoyed clear dominance over Bangladesh in T20 encounters. Since their first clash in 2009, the two teams have met 17 times, with India emerging victorious on 16 occasions.

Bangladesh's lone success came once during this stretch, while their most recent meeting before the Asia Cup took place in Hyderabad last year, where India secured a thumping 133-run win.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Preview

India sit at the top of the Super Four standings after their six-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings guided the Men in Blue to their second win against their long-time rivals in this tournament. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, the side will now look to notch up another victory to seal a spot in the final. Impressively, India have maintained a perfect record so far, winning all four of their matches in this Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh opened their Super Four campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka. Carrying that momentum forward, they will be eager to upset India and strengthen their push for a place in the summit clash. A win against the Men in Blue would give the Bangla Tigers a major boost in their quest for a final berth, scheduled at the same venue in less than a week's time.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win India vs Bangladesh Today?

India look the stronger side heading into this Super Four clash, unbeaten in the tournament with both their batting and bowling units firing. Abhishek Sharma's form at the top and Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking ability have been standout features.

Bangladesh, however, come with confidence after beating Sri Lanka and will hope Litton Das and their spinners can trouble India. But given India's dominance in head-to-head meetings and current momentum, the Men in Blue remain firm favourites.