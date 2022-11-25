Ind vs NZ: Umran Malik clocks second fastest delivery in the match, check out the numbers

India's Umran Malik is making his ODI debut and so far he has heated things up with some rapid fast bowling. Umran Malik's first over in the ODIs was really slick as the pacer clocked 150 km with his bowling.

The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir caused a lot of problems for the Kiwi batters at the Eden Park and his first six balls were as follows - 145.9 kph, 143.3, 145.6, 147.3, 137.1, 149.6 - that's a real deal.

This was not the end, as Umran hiked the speed up another notch on this third over. He clocked 153.1 kph on that one and sits second in the fastest ball ranks of the match. Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of the match when his speed clocked 153.4 kph.

Malik had previously made his debut in the T20I format in Ireland earlier this year but had a poor outing, with just 2 wickets in 3 matches along with an expensive economy of 12.44. He was one of the probable for India's T20 World Cup squad but was eventually left out. On the contrary, it seems he has turned things around in the longer format.

Umran Malik has also picked up 2 wickets in that fiery spell as both Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell fell to his bowling.

As I write, NZ currently are 111 for 3 after 24 overs and skipper Kane Williamson (33*) and Tom Latham (18*) are at the crease.