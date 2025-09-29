Cricket IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh Leads Brutal Trolling Of Abrar Ahmed After India Win Asia Cup – WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:55 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai was everything fans dream of when India and Pakistan collide-early wickets, a tense chase, and a thrilling finish. India eventually triumphed by five wickets to lift the trophy, but it wasn't just the cricket that had people talking.

The real spark came after the game, when Indian players decided to have a little fun at Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's expense.

A video that surfaced online showed Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana mimicking Abrar's signature celebration in the middle of India's victory party. The clip, which quickly went viral, has since dominated social media timelines, drawing laughs, memes, and a flood of patriotic reactions. Arshdeep himself added fuel to the fire by sharing the video on Instagram with the cheeky caption, "No context."

Abrar had originally pulled off the move in the 13th over of India's chase, when he dismissed Sanju Samson for 24. With India under pressure at 20/3, the bowler tilted his head dramatically towards the dugout, sparking plenty of chatter. But India's comeback ensured they had the last laugh, with Tilak Varma anchoring the innings with a superb unbeaten 69, Shivam Dube adding 33, and Rinku Singh applying the finishing touches.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan seemed on course for a big total at 113/1, but Kuldeep Yadav's clever spell flipped the script. His strikes triggered a collapse, and Pakistan were bundled out for just 146. India chased down the target in the final overs, sealing yet another famous win over their arch-rivals.

The post-match presentation, however, took a bizarre turn. India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chief and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, leading to the ceremony being abruptly scrapped. Despite the chaos, the Indian camp remained in celebratory mood, and the viral video of Arshdeep and company's imitation ensured that fans had plenty more to enjoy off the field.

For once, it wasn't just about the cricketing fireworks but also the banter-and in an India-Pakistan clash, that's almost as iconic as the game itself.