Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Fire Social Media Shots After 6-Wicket Win By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 9:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India maintained their dominance over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 with a six-wicket victory in Dubai, a result that not only strengthened their unbeaten streak in the tournament but also gave them a fourth successive T20I win against their arch-rivals.

The win, however, was followed by fireworks off the field as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill took to social media with pointed messages that instantly went viral.

Chasing 172, India's reply got off to a thunderous start as Abhishek launched Shaheen Afridi's opening delivery for a towering six. The left-hander continued in the same vein, punishing Abrar Ahmed with a flurry of boundaries and racing to his half-century in just 24 balls. Gill complemented him perfectly at the other end, producing an array of crisp strokes and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Together, the Punjab duo dismantled Pakistan's attack with a blistering 105-run opening stand, which effectively decided the contest.

Although India later lost four wickets in quick succession, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding the team home in 18.5 overs. True to their stance in recent clashes, the Indian players walked off directly to the dressing room, once again avoiding the post-match handshake with their rivals.

Earlier, Pakistan had made 171/5, riding on Sahibzada Farhan's 58 and some useful late runs from Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf. India's fielding, however, was sloppy, with five dropped catches and Jasprit Bumrah enduring an off day. Shivam Dube's double strike helped restore some control in the middle overs, but Pakistan still posted a competitive total.

Once the match was over, the battle spilled onto social media. Gill posted a celebratory photo with the caption, "Game Speaks, Not Words", a subtle dig at Pakistan's on-field chatter. Abhishek was equally sharp, uploading pictures of his explosive innings with the caption, "You Talk, We Win." Both posts quickly caught fire among fans, further fueling the intensity of the rivalry.

With bat and with words, India's young stars ensured their dominance over Pakistan was emphatically underlined in Dubai.