Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek, Shubman thrash Pakistan as India resumes Super 4 with Victory By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 0:24 [IST]

India continued their strong run in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four with a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 21).

With the victory, India have claimed the top spot in the Super Four points table of the competition.

India vs Pakistan - As it Happened

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan got off to a brisk start with Fakhar Zaman striking early boundaries before falling to Hardik Pandya. The innings revolved around opener Sahibzada Farhan, who compiled a composed 58 off 45 balls, mixing stability with timely aggression. Saim Ayub added 21, while skipper Salman Agha kept the middle order steady with a quick 17.

It was Faheem Ashraf's late cameo, blasting 20 from just 8 deliveries, that lifted Pakistan past 170. Despite their efforts, India's bowlers, particularly Shivam Dube with two crucial breakthroughs and Kuldeep Yadav with one-ensured Pakistan could not break free completely, restricting them to 171 for 5 in 20 overs.

India's reply was a statement of intent. The opening stand between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill silenced the packed Dubai crowd as both youngsters took the attack to Pakistan's pace-heavy unit. Gill's 47 off 28 balls gave India a flying start, but it was Abhishek who stole the show.

The left-hander unleashed his full range of strokes, clearing the ropes five times and racing to 74 off just 39 balls. His fearless strokeplay against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf shifted momentum firmly in India's favor. Though wickets fell in quick succession in the middle overs- including skipper Suryakumar Yadav for a duck and Sanju Samson for 13, Tilak Varma (30*) and Hardik Pandya (7*) applied the finishing touches with calm assurance.

India crossed the target in 18.5 overs, sealing victory by 6 wickets and sending a message ahead of the business end of the tournament.

IND vs PAK Award Winners

Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma - 74 runs off 39 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes) - USD 5,000

Super Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma - 5 Sixes - USD 3,000

Gamechanger Award: Shivam Dube - 2 wickets - USD 3,500