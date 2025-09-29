Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Donates Entire Match Fees to Pahalgam Victims and Indian Army By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 14:45 [IST]

IND vs PAK: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has once again shown why he is admired beyond the cricket field. Following India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph in Dubai, the skipper pledged to donate his entire match fees from the tournament to the families of those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian Armed Forces.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Surya wrote: "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind."

Each T20I appearance earns an Indian player ₹4 lakh, and with seven matches played, Yadav will be contributing ₹28 lakh in total. While the gesture captured the attention of fans, it also highlighted his consistent stand in honouring soldiers and victims. After India's opening clash against Pakistan on September 14, the team notably avoided handshakes, dedicating that win to the armed forces and the families impacted by Pahalgam.

At the post-match press conference, Surya explained: "Hope they continue to inspire us all, we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile." He further stated that the gesture was aligned with both the Indian government and the BCCI.

The stand, however, did not come without controversy. Pakistan lodged a formal complaint after Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Army, and the ICC responded by imposing a 30% fine on his match fee. Match referee Richie Richardson led the hearing, where Yadav pleaded not guilty. Despite the penalty, the BCCI has appealed the decision, and insiders suggest the ICC will issue a detailed press release soon.

When a Gulf Today journalist questioned his sportsmanship, the Indian skipper was firm in his response: "Some things in life stood above sporting spirit."

It remains unclear whether Yadav's donation will account for the deducted fine. But what is certain is that his message of solidarity has struck a powerful chord with millions, reinforcing cricket's deep connection with national sentiment.