IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

India have got a huge breakthrough in Fakhar Zaman in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan on Sunday (September 21).

After a breezy start, Pakistan lost their first wicket as the experienced batter departed just after scoring a boundary. Hardik Pandya, who was unlucky in the first over, got his man, courtesy of a sharp catch from Sanju Samson.

How did Fakhar Zaman get Dismissed?

Fakhar Zaman edged one in Hardik's delivery and Sanju Samson completed a simple catch. The India wicketkeeper took the catch going forward, low to his body. The ball was a bit slower from Hardik and it was clearly dipping as it found the wicketkeeper's gloves. The umpires called for the intervention of 3rd umpire, who judged the batter out.

Fakhar, who was batting on 15 off just 8 balls, was visibly distraught and was livid with the decision. The Pakistan batter left the field with a few words. Pakistan legend Waqar Younis said he wasn't sure about the decision, and thought the ball bounced in front on Samson.

Fakhar Zaman was disappointed with the decision, and Pakistanis may not be happy with it. But the decision seems crystal clear - the ball found the mitts of Sanju Samson as it dipped.

The Pakistani commentators were arguing the lack of angles which the umpire checked before making the decision. Wasim Akram also made the point of it being an inconclusive one, and deemed the decision should have gone in the batter's favour.

But if one checks closely, the third umpire from Sri Lanka, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, got it spot on. Although it may look the ball hit the grass, but instead, the reality is that Samson had his gloves underneath the ball, and it met the leather, not the grass.

The southpaw was looking extremely dangerous and his wicket is a big blow for Pakistan. But that doesn't change the fact that he was out and was rightly given the marching orders.