Cricket IND vs PAK Awards List, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 2:23 [IST]

IND vs PAK: India brushed aside their fielding woes to outclass Pakistan by six wickets in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament and registering a fourth straight T20I win over their arch-rivals.

The contest, however, wasn't without its share of drama. Chasing 172, Abhishek Sharma set the tone in style, launching Shaheen Afridi's first ball over the ropes. His free-flowing stroke play against leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed further accelerated the chase, as he carved boundaries at will on the leg side. The southpaw reached his half-century in just 25 balls with a crisp drive through cover, stamping his authority on the innings.

At the other end, Shubman Gill showcased his elegance, mixing timing with innovation on a surface that rewarded clean hitting. His short-arm jab against Haris Rauf drew sharp reactions from the pacer, but Gill and Abhishek refused to be rattled, hammering 69 runs inside the PowerPlay. The 105-run stand between the Punjab duo left Pakistan with little breathing space.

India briefly stumbled, losing four wickets for 43 runs, but Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya calmly finished the job. In keeping with the now-familiar "no handshake" stance, the pair walked straight back to the dressing room, leaving Pakistan to exchange pleasantries among themselves.

Earlier, India endured a forgettable outing in the field. Five catches went down, with Abhishek, Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav all guilty of lapses, while Jasprit Bumrah leaked runs in his most expensive T20I spell in nearly three years. Hardik Pandya, hands clasped behind his back after another miss at the boundary, symbolized India's frustration as Pakistan posted 171/5.

Sahibzada Farhan's 58 anchored the innings, while Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub injected early momentum. Shivam Dube's disciplined hard-length bowling in the middle overs pegged Pakistan back, and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in. Despite Faheem Ashraf's late strikes, Pakistan's total proved insufficient once Abhishek and Gill imposed themselves.

India's victory was far from flawless, but the firepower at the top was enough to paper over the cracks, keeping their dominance over Pakistan intact in the Asia Cup.

IND vs PAK Awards List: Complete Award Winners of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match

Gamechanger of the match: Shivam Dube- USD 3500

Super Sixes: Abhishek Sharma- USD 3000

MOTM: Abhishek Sharma- USD 5000