Cricket IND vs PAK: Pakistan appoints Psychiatrist ahead of Asia Cup Super Four who specializes in 'treating substance misuse'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan are set to play India in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 21).

And ahead of that, the Pakistan cricket team has reportedly hired psychiatrist Dr. Raheel Karim ahead of their crucial match, to boost their morale.

This move comes after Pakistan suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to India in the group stage, which reportedly affected the team's morale. Pakistan also cancelled their pre-match press conference for the India clash, mirroring their earlier decision before the match against the UAE. After the India match, the no-Handshake and subsequent match referee saga still refuses to boil down, but the focus is likely to be back on the field on Sunday.

The motivational speaker's role is to boost team morale and help players handle the immense pressure and psychological toll ahead of the high-stakes rematch. Kareem is a well-renowned Psychiatrist offering high-quality psychiatric and addiction treatment services.

Who is Dr. Raheel Karim?

Professor Dr. Raheel Karim graduated from King Edward Medical College and began psychiatric training in Britain in 1984, earning MRCPsych in 1987. With nearly 40 years of experience, he has worked extensively in both Pakistan and the UK as a consultant psychiatrist and academic. He has served as Head of Psychiatry in Pakistan and currently practices as a senior consultant and professor, combining clinical work and teaching internationally. His expertise spans general adult, substance misuse, and forensic psychiatry.

This step probably stems from the pressure and off-field controversies surrounding the Pakistan team, especially after tensions escalated following India's refusal to shake hands post their group-stage encounter. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management have taken these measures to prepare mentally and emotionally for the upcoming game in Dubai.

Pakistan will not just play India, but they are slated to take on against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well in the Super 4 stages. The two best teams of Super 4 will advance to the final on September 28.