IND vs WI, 1st T20: Krunal Pandya set for T20 debut against West Indies

Kolkata, November 3: All-rounder Krunal Pandya in all likelihood will make his senior India debut after being named in the final 12 for the first T20 International against West Indies here on Sunday (November 4).

Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer but didn't get a game.

On the eve of the match, Krunal had a lengthy batting session at the nets and also bowled his orthodox left-arm spin under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

It was late in the evening the BCCI released the XII Krunal figuring in the list.

Krunal had some consistent performances for Mumbai Indians, Baroda and India A during the past three years and his left-arm spin is expected to add variety to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's two-pronged wrist spin attack.

The XII also included left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed alongside the regular pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah but it remains to be seen whether India would go for a three-man pace attack.

Struggling of late, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen having a prolonged net session as the left-hander was first enter and last to leave after team's three-hour session in the afternoon.

Dropped from the West Indies Test series, Dhawan averaged just 22.40 in five ODI innings against the Windies, managing just 112 runs.

India XII: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 21:22 [IST]
