IND vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online? Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 8:55 [IST]

India return to red-ball action as they host the West Indies for the opening Test of a two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting Thursday, October 2. After clinching the Asia Cup 2025 T20 title in the UAE, the focus now shifts to the longer format, marking a fresh chapter under Shubman Gill's captaincy on home soil.

The series holds added importance as it kickstarts India's home campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With a strong record against the Caribbean side and a point to prove after last year's whitewash in New Zealand, the hosts will be determined to reassert their Test dominance.

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Schedule

Date: October 2, 2025 to October 6, 2025

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Start: 9:30 AM IST

Team News

This series marks Shubman Gill's first home Test as captain, with Ravindra Jadeja serving as his deputy. The absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin signifies a new era for Indian Test cricket.

India's squad blends experience with youthful energy. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open, with Sai Sudharsan likely filling the No. 3 role vacated by Cheteshwar Pujara. The middle order features Gill, Dhruv Jurel (as wicketkeeper), and all-rounders Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, who returns after topping the Asia Cup wicket charts, while Axar Patel provides depth. In pace, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj headline the attack, with Prasidh Krishna offering a third-seamer option depending on conditions.

The West Indies, captained by Roston Chase, will be without injured pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, putting the onus on Jayden Seales to lead their pace unit. The side features a mix of youth and experience, with Shai Hope, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and Brandon King forming the batting core. Spinners Khary Pierre and Jomel Warrican are expected to play key roles on Ahmedabad's red soil track.

IND vs WI 1st Test Predicted Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

India vs West Indies Live Streaming and Telecast

India

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will Telecast on the Star Sports network from 9:30 am IST in India. The match can also be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

The IND vs WI 1st Test will be telecast on TNT Sports and the match starts from 5 am BST in the United Kingdom.

USA

The India vs West Indies Test series will telecast on Willow TV and the live-streaming is available on Willow TV app in the USA. The match starts at 12 am ET/9 pm PT.