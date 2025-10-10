IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test Playing 11, Toss Result: India look for Clean Sweep By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 8:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India are up against West Indies in the 2nd Test, which starts from Friday (October 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India crushed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad, showcasing all-round dominance. After posting 448/5 declared, powered by centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (104) and Dhruv Jurel (125), India's bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja dismantled West Indies for 162 and 146. Siraj claimed seven wickets and Jadeja took eight overall, including a century and four-wicket haul in the same match.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Toss Result

The Coin Toss will take place at 9 am IST. India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Roston Chase will be at the toss.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test - Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch in Delhi is a dry, black-soil surface that favors batting in the first two days, offering run-scoring opportunities and minimal seam for pacers. From day three, spinners find consistent turn as the pitch breaks up, making batting tougher late in the match. Short boundaries and a fast outfield further boost scoring potential for batters early in the Test.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11

The playing 11 will be announced at Toss. Have a look at the predicted team here.

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

IND vs WI Test Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach