English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List With Century Against West Indies

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name alongside cricketing greats with yet another impressive hundred, this time against West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The 25-year-old batter became the fastest Indian captain to record five Test centuries in a calendar year, achieving the milestone in just 12 innings.

With his latest ton, Gill entered an elite club featuring Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli had previously struck five Test hundreds in 2017 and repeated the feat in 2018, needing 16 and 24 innings, respectively, to do so. Tendulkar, as India's skipper, managed four centuries in 1997 from 17 innings. Gill's rapid run accumulation in 2025 highlights his remarkable consistency and leadership at the top.

Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Photo: PTI

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India made full use of ideal batting conditions. The young opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid foundation before Rahul was dismissed for 38 by Jomel Warrican. Jaiswal then found a dependable partner in B Sai Sudharsan, with the duo stitching together a massive 243-run partnership for the second wicket. Sudharsan narrowly missed a maiden Test century, falling for 87, while Jaiswal was run out in unfortunate fashion for a superb 175 after a mix-up in the middle.

Gill continued India's dominance with a fluent century, showcasing his trademark timing and composure. His innings anchored India's march towards a commanding total. Nitish Kumar Reddy (49) and Dhruv Jurel (44) also chipped in with valuable contributions before the declaration. India closed their innings at 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs, having dominated West Indies bowlers throughout.

Jomel Warrican emerged as the pick of the Caribbean attack, claiming three wickets including the prized scalps of Rahul and Sudharsan. Skipper Roston Chase managed one wicket late in the innings.

Gill's innings not only underlined his growing stature as a captain but also reinforced India's stronghold at home, setting the stage for yet another potential series victory.

Story first published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 14:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 11, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out