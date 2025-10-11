England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch ENG Women vs SA Women Match 12 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Adi Hutter Wishes AS Monaco Nothing But The Best Following His Sacking

From caddying for top players to imparting golf lessons, Durga Nittur harbours dreams of playing on the LET

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List With Century Against West Indies By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 14:27 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name alongside cricketing greats with yet another impressive hundred, this time against West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The 25-year-old batter became the fastest Indian captain to record five Test centuries in a calendar year, achieving the milestone in just 12 innings.

With his latest ton, Gill entered an elite club featuring Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli had previously struck five Test hundreds in 2017 and repeated the feat in 2018, needing 16 and 24 innings, respectively, to do so. Tendulkar, as India's skipper, managed four centuries in 1997 from 17 innings. Gill's rapid run accumulation in 2025 highlights his remarkable consistency and leadership at the top.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India made full use of ideal batting conditions. The young opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid foundation before Rahul was dismissed for 38 by Jomel Warrican. Jaiswal then found a dependable partner in B Sai Sudharsan, with the duo stitching together a massive 243-run partnership for the second wicket. Sudharsan narrowly missed a maiden Test century, falling for 87, while Jaiswal was run out in unfortunate fashion for a superb 175 after a mix-up in the middle.

Gill continued India's dominance with a fluent century, showcasing his trademark timing and composure. His innings anchored India's march towards a commanding total. Nitish Kumar Reddy (49) and Dhruv Jurel (44) also chipped in with valuable contributions before the declaration. India closed their innings at 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs, having dominated West Indies bowlers throughout.

Jomel Warrican emerged as the pick of the Caribbean attack, claiming three wickets including the prized scalps of Rahul and Sudharsan. Skipper Roston Chase managed one wicket late in the innings.

Gill's innings not only underlined his growing stature as a captain but also reinforced India's stronghold at home, setting the stage for yet another potential series victory.