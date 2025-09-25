What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

Cricket IND vs WI: Jadeja Vice-Captain, Axar-Padikkal IN; Akash Deep-Nair-Easwaran OUT: India Squad For West Indies Series Announced By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 14:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI: The BCCI on Thursday unveiled India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies. The campaign kicks off on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from October 10-14.

One of the most notable developments is the absence of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter, who hurt his toe during the England tour earlier this year, has not yet regained full match fitness. In his place, Dhruv Jurel has been handed the wicketkeeping duties, while Narayan Jagadeesan comes in as the second option behind the stumps. On the other hand, veteran star, Ravindra Jadeja has been made the vice-captain for the series.

Selectors have also made a bold call by leaving out Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur. Both featured in India's five-Test series in England, which ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Their exclusion signals a shift in strategy as the team management looks to refine its red-ball core. Another player is Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was also present in the England tour, but this time he didn't make the cut.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's status in the longer format continues to remain uncertain. The BCCI, while recently naming the India A squad for the one-dayers against Australia A, clarified that Iyer had withdrawn from the second unofficial Test in Lucknow due to fitness-related issues. His immediate red-ball involvement is still under evaluation.

Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel have been added in the squad. They were last seen in action during the Duleep Trophy and Asia Cup respectively.

In terms of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, India currently sit in third place. With two wins, a draw, and two defeats, their win percentage stands at 46.67. Every series from here will play a crucial role in shaping their path toward the final.

The West Indies, however, find themselves in a tough position. Having been whitewashed 3-0 by Australia earlier in the cycle, Kraigg Brathwaite's men are yet to get off the mark and are languishing in sixth place.

With India aiming to climb higher on the WTC ladder and the Caribbean side desperate to kickstart their campaign, the upcoming series promises to be a battle of intent and resilience across both venues.

India Squad For West Indies Series: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and N Jagadeesan.