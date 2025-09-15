India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Cricket India A Squad For Australia ODIs: No Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma-Rajat Patidar Named Captains By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 15:23 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India A Squad For Australia ODIs: The much-anticipated return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's white-ball setup will have to wait a little longer. On Sunday, the BCCI announced India A's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia A, starting September 30 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, and both stalwarts were left out.

Contrary to speculation that Rohit and Kohli might use the series as a warm-up ahead of the marquee Australia tour in October, the selectors opted to continue their policy of grooming emerging talent. Rajat Patidar has been entrusted with captaincy duties for the opening fixture, while Tilak Varma, fresh off his Asia Cup commitments, will lead the side in the second and third ODIs.

The series, scheduled for September 30, October 3, and October 5, will see all three matches begin at 1:30 PM IST. With India's home Test season commencing on October 2, the white-ball leg against Australia A serves as a platform for youngsters to make their case in front of the selectors.

Patidar's elevation is a result of both form and consistency. After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title earlier this year, he has been in sublime touch for Central Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. His run includes four consecutive scores above fifty, highlighted by two centuries, including a pivotal 101 in the final against South Zone in Bengaluru.

The batting core also includes several dynamic all-rounders such as Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, and Vipraj Nigam, offering balance and depth. In a boost for India's top order, the in-form Priyansh Arya-who had a breakthrough IPL season with Punjab Kings-earns a call-up. Prabhsimran Singh and Abishek Porel have been listed as wicketkeeping options, giving the squad additional flexibility.

For the selectors, this series is an opportunity to broaden the pool of match-ready players ahead of a packed international calendar. With established names rested, all eyes will be on how the next generation handles the pressure of facing a strong Australian outfit.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.