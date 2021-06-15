India announce 15-man squad for World Test Championship Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli for the inaugural WTC Final on Tuesday (June 15).

While the regular veterans, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, make the Indian line-up already a formidable one, youngster Shubman Gill will look to solidify his place top.

Meanwhile all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin have also been named in the 15-man line-up. Rishabh Pant has also been included in India’s line-up for the inaugural Final.

While Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace bowling unit along with Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami make their way back into the team from injury. Youngster Mohammed Siraj has also been named in the line-up for the Championship.

Meanwhile all-rounder Axar Patel missed out on a place, while Mayank Agarwal has also missed out on the opener’s spot in the team.

Shardul Thakur also missed out as veteran speedster Umesh Yadav found a place ahead of the youngster. Other notable players to miss out included senior batsman KL Rahul and Washington Sundar.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand too had announced their 15-member squad for the WTC Final against India with Kane Williamson returning as skipper after being rested for the second Test against England.

India squad for WTC Final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami Umesh Yada, Mohammad Siraj

The five-day game with a reserve day will start on September 18th.

Match will start at 3:30pm IST Live on Star Sports Network