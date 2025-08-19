Cricket India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Highlights:SKY To Lead, Gill Vice-Captain; Shreyas-Siraj-Jaiswal-Rahul Ignored By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 16:38 [IST]

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad AS IT Happened: The Ajit Agarkar-led panel on Tuesday named India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain after a strong IPL and England tour.

Jasprit Bumrah also makes his T20I comeback, having last featured in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been left out of the main squad but is among the standbys along with Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

India, the defending champions, open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by Pakistan on September 13 and Oman on September 19. The tournament, played in T20 format, has been shifted from India to the UAE due to diplomatic issues.

India's Full Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana.

LIVE Feed

India Squad Announcement Live: Squad Announced! Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh India Squad Announcement For Asia Cup 2025: 2 PM Start The press conference for the India squad announcement will start from 2 PM IST. Stay tuned to MyKhel for the live updates. India Asia Cup Squad: SKY Checked In! SKY has made his way into the BCCI headquarters as we prepare for the meeting and the subsequent press conference. IND Squad Announcement, Asia Cup 2025: Asia Cup Dress Rehearsal For T20 World Cup? The Asia Cup would be the last big-ticket event for Team India to prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2026. A lot of players will be auditioning and obviously the ones that shine, will definitely find a spot in the World Cup Squad. India Squad Announcement For Asia Cup Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Asia Cup? Former India skipper Kris Srikkanth has thrown his weight behind Suryavanshi's selection for the Asia Cup squad. He dismissed the idea of waiting for youngsters to "mature," highlighting the player's composure, sound technique, and temperament at the highest level. Srikkanth also called on selection chief Ajit Agarkar to take a bold call and fast-track the youngster into the senior team as the squad is finalized today. India Asia Cup Squad Announcement Updates: Who Are The Confirmed Starters For Team India? Captain Suryakumar Yadav, key all-rounder Hardik Pandya, vice-captain Axar Patel and star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are confirmed starters for the Indian team as of now. India Squad Live Updates: Who Will Be The 3rd Seamer? The race for the third seamer's spot is between Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Rana was part of India's most recent T20I series, Krishna impressed by clinching the Purple Cap in IPL 2025, while Siraj brings vast experience and was a key member of India's T20 World Cup squad last year. India Squad Announcement For Asia Cup Live: Who Will Be The Finishers? Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are the leading options for the finisher's role. Despite underwhelming performances with the bat in this year's IPL, the selectors are likely to include at least one of them, if not both, in the squad. Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Live Updates: Who Will Be The Top Order Batters? The batting line-up poses a tough call for selectors, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shreyas Iyer competing for three top-order spots. Abhishek, the world's No. 1 T20I batter, looks certain, while Jaiswal's strong IPL 2025 season and superior numbers over Gill strengthen his case. Tilak, ranked No. 2 in T20Is and backed by two centuries in South Africa, is another strong contender, though Iyer's match-winning knocks for Punjab Kings keep him in the mix. Picking three and leaving out two won't be easy for Ajit Agarkar's panel. India Squad For Asia Cup Live Updates: Who Will Be The Spinners? With the Asia Cup scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conditions are expected to favor spin, prompting the selectors to lean towards including more spinners in the squad. Based on recent performances and consistency, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy appear to be the frontrunners for selection. The bigger question, however, is whether Washington Sundar will find a place in the final squad or if the panel will consider recalling former world No. 1 T20I spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Another name that could come into the reckoning is Krunal Pandya. The all-rounder strengthened his case with an impressive IPL 2025 campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcasing both his bowling control and valuable contributions with the bat. India Asia Cup Squad Announcement Live: BCCI Secretary To Join Meeting... BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is also expected to join meeting along with captain Suryakumar Yadav and Chairman Ajit Agarkar. India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 Live: Samson-Jitesh To Be Wicket-Keepers... As per a recent Sportstar report, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma will be the likely wicket-keepers for Team India ahead of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul has been out of T20I contention for a long time. He will be missing out despite a good IPL outing. Pant would've been considered but his toe injury in the IND-ENG Test series ruled him out. India Squad For Asia Cup Live: Who Will Make The Cut? Suryakumar Yadav is expected to continue leading the Indian side, while attention now shifts to whether pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will make his return for the eight-nation competition in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The 31-year-old speedster from Ahmedabad has reportedly declared himself available for the Asia Cup, scheduled from September 9 to 28. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the inclusion of youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rinku Singh, with their spots yet to be confirmed. India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: SKY To Address Media The Senior Men's Selection Committee is set to convene at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, to finalize India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup. Following the meeting, a press conference will be held, where the team captain Suryakumar Yadav and the committee chairman Ajit Agarkar will address the media. The official squad announcement is scheduled to be made during the briefing, which is expected to begin after 1:30 PM IST. India Squad For Asia Cup: Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the squad announcement of India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign!

According to the BCCI's official statement, the selection meeting will be followed by a press conference featuring the team captain alongside the chairman of selectors. Suryakumar Yadav, who recently led India in the T20I format, is expected to retain his role as captain for the Asia Cup.

However, the focus will also be on the return of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The pace ace, who has reportedly confirmed his availability, could make his way back into the squad for the competition that will run from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Alongside Bumrah's possible comeback, a few batting slots remain under scrutiny. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, as well as middle-order options Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh, are being closely assessed ahead of the tournament. With multiple names vying for limited places, the selection panel faces a tricky balancing act between experience and emerging talent.

India's probable squad features Suryakumar Yadav at the helm, with all-rounder Axar Patel named vice-captain. Abhishek Sharma, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh strengthen the batting unit, while the middle order gains versatility from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. The wicketkeeping responsibilities are likely to be shared between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy will handle spin duties, while Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna are set to form the core of the pace attack. Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana have been named among the reserves, providing additional depth if required.

The Asia Cup, featuring eight teams, will not only serve as a high-profile continental competition but also as a key preparatory platform for India in the lead-up to global tournaments. All eyes will now be on Mumbai as the selectors put the final touches to India's campaign blueprint.