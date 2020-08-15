India batsman Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni in retirement

Raina, one of the finest middle-order players of India of all the time, made a name for himself in the coloured clothes and was part of India's two World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011.

For the record, the 33-year-old Raina played 226 ODIs for India and made 5615 runs at 35.31 with 5 hundreds and 36 fifties. Raina, a graceful left-hander, made a glorious Test debut when he made a hundred against Sri Lanka at Galle. But his Test career did not prosper as he would have wished.

Raina played only 18 Tests and made 768 runs at 26.46 with a lone hundred and 7 fifties. But he remained a pillar for India in the ODI and T20 formats. From 78 T20Is, Raina made 1605 runs at 29.18 with a hundred and 5 fifties.

Raina is one of those select players who have made a hundred in all three formats of the game. From India, only Rohit Sharma has managed that feat as Virat Kohli does not have a T20I hundred yet.

Raina was also a useful off-spin bowler often chipping in with crucial breakthroughs or give those tight 4-5 overs in the middle passage of a match to keep the opposition on the backfoot.

Raina is also one of the best fielders in the Indian team and formed a terrific circle along with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, a programme that was set in motion by former India coach Greg Chappell.

Raina also remained an important player for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and never scored less than 400 runs in any of the 12 IPL editions, till date a rare record owned by none else.