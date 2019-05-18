Cricket

India batsmen should not premeditate in World Cup: Bangar

By
India batsmen should not premeditate in World Cup,says assistant coach Sanjay Bangar
India batsmen should not premeditate in World Cup,says assistant coach Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai, May 18: Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said India batsmen would have to make transition from T20 to one-dayers during the ICC World Cup and for that they should not be playing premeditated shots and focus on risk free cricket without getting obsessed with hitting boundaries. India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5.

1. The WC strategy

1. The WC strategy

"In T20, you're all the time expecting what the bowler will bowl. You end up planning beforehand looking at field placements. The go-to balls for most bowlers are analysed in detail. Batsmen start expecting such deliveries. In 50 overs where you have more time and are getting 300 deliveries instead of 120, you need to be mindful of not premeditating shots for the major part of the innings," Bangar told Mumbai Mirror.

2. What makes Indian batsmen tick

2. What makes Indian batsmen tick

"What makes the Indian team unique is that it's consistently playing risk-free cricket. And that's because we emphasise on the ones and the twos. As a batting group, we are not obsessed over the number of boundaries we've hit. But we discuss strike-rotation a great deal. Which is why we're able to eschew risks."

3. Why Virat Kohli is successful

3. Why Virat Kohli is successful

"What worked for Virat was he played close to the body. He showed great discipline outside off stump in tough English conditions. He was playing close to his front pad and very late. That required individual discipline. The thing Virat did differently was he stood outside the crease to reduce the extent of swing. Some of our batsmen tried to use his gameplan but erred in reaching out towards the ball.

4. Rebuilding KL Rahul's confidence

4. Rebuilding KL Rahul's confidence

"After his debut, he scored prolifically in each part of the world before the drought of runs hit him. We had to assess whether anything in his game had changed drastically. And if anything had indeed changed, the key was to get the player back to the methods he'd been following when he was successful. So we showed KL a lot of videos of the times he had been batting beautifully. He was getting across in his initial movement, which had to be changed a bit. Also, when a player goes through a bad patch, self-doubts tend to creep in. Advice comes in from all quarters. For KL, the challenge was to remain confident of his own methods."

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
