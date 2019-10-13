India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Highlights: India wrap up series win with record thrashing of Proteas in Pune

Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on at the start of the penultimate day after the Proteas were bowled out for 275 in their first innings on Saturday in reply to 601-5 declared.

2nd Test, Day 4: Dominant hosts hammer tourists by an innings and 137 runs - As it happened

South Africa's shortcomings with the bat were exposed again on Sunday as they were dismissed for only 189, suffering their heaviest defeat to India in the longest format.

Umesh took 3-22 and Jadeja claimed 3-52, while Ravichandran Ashwin (2-45) also did damage as India sealed a record 11th consecutive series on home soil.

India will be out to secure a 3-0 whitewash when the third Test gets underway in Ranchi next Saturday.

After losing the match, South African skipper, Faf du Plessis said the team didn't bat well in the first innings and that was the biggest difference between the two teams.

"We know in the sub-continent, first innings is really important. The runs that you put on the board, give yourself a chance. But the way India batted and especially Virat getting 250 (254) takes a lot of mental toughness. To put a score like that on the first innings and two days on the field got us down. The batsmen were weak on mindset for fielding for so long. You have to be on top of your best game if you aren't then you are found wanting," said du Plessis.

Talking about the problems a captain faces when batsmen pile up mammoth runs, he said, "We saw in the first Test as well, as a captain you try and think of ways about the field placements. All the questions and stuff we threw at him (Virat Kohli), he had the answers. Just relentless and sticking to his game. For me what really stuck out from was the hunger for runs. I feel it was the right selection for this pitch; I thought it was the right decision making in picking an extra seamer."

He praised his pacer Kagiso Rabada but felt others didn't live up to the expectations.

"KG (Rabada) managed to build some pressure but we needed another bowler to compete, who could do that job. When you look at the Indian attack, they bowl well in pairs. It was a young fast bowler making his (about Nortje) debut, it's about learning and improving. Ngidi is fine and is working hard on his fitness. It's about getting his tank up and hopefully, we'll see if he plays the next Test. All in all, India deservedly are the Test series winners and their record speaks for itself. We will try to improve in the next Test," he added further.

So, in the end too easy and a 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India.

Kohli, who claimed a win in his 50th Test as captain and also named the player of the match, said, "It's about getting the responsibility back of being a captain (on scoring the double-hundred). The mindset is always to help the team and in that process, the big scores come. I think the moment you start thinking about the team, all the pressure goes away. I am at that stage of my career where I am happy to play for my team. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only goal. It's been a natural progression to have a calm mindset over the years. I have a good understanding of that and hence the muted celebration. You have to look forward to playing against the new ball."

Most consecutive series wins at home



11 India 2012/13 - present *

10 Australia 1994/95 - 2000/01

10 Australia 2004 - 2008/09

08 West Indies 1975/76 - 1985/86#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 13, 2019

Talking about his partnership with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane Kohli said, "I enjoy batting with Jinks (Rahane), we run well between the wickets. We are the most successful Indian pair. Having him at the other end keeps you focused."

On team's improved fielding standards he said, "The good thing is when we started, we were at number 7. The only way was up. We are all lucky to have this group of players. It's amazing to see that hunger for all the guys to keep improving. Saha was back to his best. Ashwin has stepped up beautifully and it's guys willing to work hard. It's been nice and looking at the larger picture - the Test Championship, every game has a value. No-one's going to relax from here."