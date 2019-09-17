Cricket
India firm favourites against South Africa, feels Ganguly

By Pti
Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, September 17: Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday (September 16) termed India as a dangerous side at home and start firm favourites to win the contests against South Africa.

"India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that's been the case for years," Ganguly, who is the face of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, said at the announcement of the sixth edition of the event slated for December 15.

The USD 100,000 race is expected to witness over 15,000 runners across five categories - 25K Run, Open 10K, Ananda Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.3km).

On Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future, he said, "I don't know what the selectors think, what Virat (Kohli) thinks. They are the important person, let them make the decision."

Ganguly said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith's records also speak for itself.

"These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It's about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that's what makes us happy. His records speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds which is a phenomenal record."

Asked about the Indian coaching job, he said, "Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach.

"In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it's been good.

Full Time: AVL 0 - 0 WHU
Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
