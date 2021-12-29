India head coach Rahul Dravid rings bell at Centurion to signal start of play on Day 4

Dravid - who is on his first overseas assignment with Team India after his appointment - has had several happy memories of South Africa in his glorious international career. By signalling the start of the day's play, the 48-year-old had another memory to cheer for.

BCCI shared the video of the proceedings on its Twitter handle and wrote, "Just SuperSport Park traditions Head Coach, Rahul Dravid rung the bell before start of play on Day 4."

Coming to the match, opener KL Rahul and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur started the proceedings with the bat for India on day four. At the end of the morning session, the visitors reached 79 for the loss of three wickets. Both the overnight batters were dismissed in the session by Protea pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

While Thakur was dismissed for 10 by Rabada, Rahul, on the other hand, was caught at slip cordon by Dean Elgar off Ngidi. Rahul - who slammed a brilliant 123 in the first innings - scored 23 in the second.

By virtue of their first-innings lead of 197, Team India extended an overall lead of 209 runs in the second innings over South Africans. Captain Virat Kohli (18 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) were present in the middle for the tourists at lunch break on penultimate day.

India on Day 3 restricted South Africa to 197 in the first innings, courtesy stupendous bowling effort from pacer Mohammed Shami. Shami grabbed his career's sixth five-wicket haul and also completed 200 Test wickets.

Shami's control with the ball troubled the South Africa top-order and his craft with the kookaburra ball left everyone impressed. From his spell of 16 overs, the senior right-handed seamer picked up five wickets and conceded 44 runs.