India in Australia | Absence of Virat Kohli a blow for India, says Smith but supports paternity leave

Asked whether it will be a big advantage for the Aussies, Smith said it's a big loss for India but he credited Kohli for the decision.

"No doubt it's a big loss for India, Virat is a world class player. But look, you have got to give some credit to him." I know how much he would love to have played here but he's also a human being, and he's got a life outside of cricket and a family that's starting. So, credit to him for wanting to be there for the birth of his first child.

"We know how much he loves playing here in Australia, how good he is. But like I said, a lot of credits go to him for wanting to go back there," said Kohli in a virtual press meet.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will not play in the Test series against Australia owing to a side injury that he sustained in the IPL 2020, while playing for the Delhi Capitals. Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith said India will miss Ishant during the Test series because the experience he brings to the table.

"Ishant Sharma is probably a big loss for them at the start, if he's not available... He's obviously played a lot of cricket. Maybe without him, it may not be the strongest. I'm sure they would like him to play," said Smith in a virtual press meet.

However, Smith said Indian bowling that consists the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can spruce up the visitors' attack.

"They are a good (bowling) line-up. They're pretty experienced now... Mohammed Shami has played a lot of cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has played a reasonable amount of cricket and a quality bowler. In the spin department, whichever spinner they use be it Ashwin, Jadeja or Kuldeep, they've all played a fair bit of cricket now.

"The quicks perhaps haven't played quite as much, whoever they go with them but they're all good bowlers. We're gonna have to be at our best as a batting group this summer, if we're gonna beat them."

The series will see Smith's face-off with Indian pace spearhead Bumrah for the first time in longer formats and he said the key against his awkward action is to be watchful all the time.

"I'm not doing anything specific. I think his skill set won't probably change too much. We know how he bowls, he's got a good pace. He's got that awkward action, very different to a lot of people. So, you've got to be pretty watchful all the time," he said.