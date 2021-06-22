India in England 2021: Alastair Cook predicts tough time for Virat Kohli's men in Test series

London, June 22: It will take a "monumental effort" from India to outwit England at home in the upcoming five-Test series as Virat Kohli's men might suffer from "mental fatigue" by the end of a long tour, said former captain and opener Alastair Cook.
India are currently playing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton. It will be followed by the Test series against England starting August 4.
"India have shown how good they are at the moment because they're in the World Test Championship final but, over five Test matches in England, England are hard to beat at home, and I'm expecting a very tight battle," Cook was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.
"India would have been here for a long time as well so could get mentally fatigued by the end of the tour. "India will start pretty well but, consistently over five games, to beat England at home is a monumental effort. So I think if England hang in with India early on, there's no reason why they can't win."
