Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India in England 2021: Alastair Cook predicts tough time for Virat Kohli's men in Test series

By
India to take on England in a five-match series
India to take on England in a five-match series

London, June 22: It will take a "monumental effort" from India to outwit England at home in the upcoming five-Test series as Virat Kohli's men might suffer from "mental fatigue" by the end of a long tour, said former captain and opener Alastair Cook.

India are currently playing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton. It will be followed by the Test series against England starting August 4.

"India have shown how good they are at the moment because they're in the World Test Championship final but, over five Test matches in England, England are hard to beat at home, and I'm expecting a very tight battle," Cook was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"India would have been here for a long time as well so could get mentally fatigued by the end of the tour. "India will start pretty well but, consistently over five games, to beat England at home is a monumental effort. So I think if England hang in with India early on, there's no reason why they can't win."

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WTC Final | Weather forecast
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments