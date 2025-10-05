India ODI Schedule Till 2027 World Cup: Shubman Gill and Team to play 8 Series - Full List of Matches, Opponents and Dates

The Indian cricket team returns to the ODI format with the upcoming series against Australia, which starts from October 19.
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, thus confirming his coronation as India's skipper in the two longer formats of the game.
Although the Indian team has played a very small number of ODI matches in the last year or so, BCCI has chalked out a greater plan for the next two years, leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Shubman Gill and his troops will be participating in 24 ODIs leading up to the 2027 World Cup. The matches will be divided into nine series of 3 ODIs each against 7 opponents.
India will be playing Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka in one series, while they play New Zealand twice in the upcoming assignment of ODIs. Out of the nine series, India will be six at home, while the others will be away.
In one of the most anticipated series, India will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series in late 2025. India-Australia ODIs have historically been high-intensity encounters, and this series will provide a crucial test for the Indian squad.
India will return home to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series. Playing against the Proteas on home soil will allow India to test different combinations and strategies leading up to the World Cup.
The new year will begin with a home ODI series against New Zealand. The Kiwis have been a formidable opponent in recent ICC tournaments, making this series significant in India’s World Cup preparations.
India will host Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series in June 2026. Afghanistan, with its strong spin attack, will provide a different kind of challenge, especially in subcontinent conditions.
A crucial away series will see India traveling to England for three ODIs. Playing in English conditions will be an excellent test for the Indian batting lineup, given the swing-friendly nature of the pitches.
India will host West Indies for another three-match ODI series in September-October 2026. The Caribbean side, known for its power hitters, will offer a competitive challenge.
India will once again face New Zealand in a home ODI series in late 2026. This will be another opportunity for both teams to refine their squads ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
To conclude their ODI schedule before the World Cup year, India will host Sri Lanka in December 2026. The subcontinental rivalry always brings out intense cricket, making it a crucial series to fine-tune strategies.
