ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar goes off injured and replacement Shankar strikes first ball

By Opta
VijayShankar - Cropped
Vijay Shankar

Manchester, June 16: Vijay Shankar was called into emergency action by India following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury and claimed the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq with his first ball.

Chasing 337 for victory in the crunch Cricket World Cup clash at Old Trafford, Pakistan were 13-0 with two balls left of the fifth over when Bhuvneshwar was forced to leave the field.

The seamer did not seem in undue discomfort as he walked back to the changing room, with captain Virat Kohli calling on Shankar to send down the remaining deliveries in the over.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table

And Shankar – selected in the side as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan – trapped Imam lbw to give India an early breakthrough.

It was just the all-rounder's third ODI wicket in his 10th appearance, having picked up two in a match against Australia in Nagpur in March.

Meanwhile, the Indian camp confirmed that Bhuvneshwar has tightness in his left hamstring and will take no further part in this match.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
