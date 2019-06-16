Kohli smashes Tendulkar's record as fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs

Manchester, June 16: Virat Kohli smashed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the quickest man to 11,000 ODI runs during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash with Pakistan here on Sunday (June 16).
The India captain came into Sunday's meeting at a raucous Old Trafford just 57 shy of the landmark, which he reached courtesy of a glanced four off Hasan Ali to help his side to 290-3 having been put in.
Kohli's milestone came up in only his 222nd ODI innings, a remarkable 54 fewer than his compatriot, who needed 276.
Ranked the number-one batsman in the 50-over format, Kohli is the ninth man to reach 11,000 runs and the third from his country after Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
List of players to score 11,000+ ODI runs:
Sachin Tendulkar, India, 18,426.
Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 14,234.
Ricky Ponting, Australia, 13,704.
Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka, 13,430.
Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka, 12,650.
Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan, 11,739.
Jacques Kallis, South Africa, 11,579.
Sourav Ganguly, India, 11,363.
Virat Kohli, India, 11,003*
