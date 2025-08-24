India player was not expecting Asia Cup 2025 selection, reveals what made Selectors pick him

Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 14:51 [IST]

A significant number of eyebrows were raised when Rinku Singh was named in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

The southpaw has endured a modest run of form in recent times, and his selection in the final 15 came as a surprise not just to the pundits and the fans, but to the player himself as well.

Speaking to RevSportz during the UP T20 League, Rinku admitted he was uncertain about his selection due to a slump in his recent form, both internationally and domestically. However, after being named in the squad, Rinku marked the occasion by scoring his maiden T20 century.

His impressive innings of 108* off 48 balls helped his team, Meerut Mavericks, successfully chase a target of 168 runs despite being under pressure early on, losing four wickets inside the first eight overs.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League has boosted my confidence and I would take it there," Rinku said.

Bowling contributed in Selection for Rinku Singh?

He also noted that his ability to bowl one or two overs might have contributed to his selection, highlighting the selectors' preference for multi-skilled players.

"Bowling is very important today. The selectors want you to have multiple roles in the team. If you cannot affect the game by bat, do it with the ball," Rinku added.

Regarding his role in the Indian team and with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku indicated that although he is primarily seen as a finisher, he is versatile and can bat higher up the order if needed.

He said, "I batted at No. 5 in 2023. I do not feel good when I bat at No. 7 and No. 8. But it is the team's need, so you have to perform in that role. I have played 33 T20I matches for the Indian team and I have scored 3 fifties. I can bat everywhere, not just in the finisher's role."

It is to be seen if the southpaw can make into the playing 11 of the Indian team in Asia Cup, which starts from September 9.