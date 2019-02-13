India’s pace attack is the best fast-bowling unit in a long time: Shane Warne

Warne praises quality Indian pace attack

"If I look at the last six months that have gone on, I look at the way India bowled in Australia...that is as good as I have seen any fast bowling unit for a long long time. (Jasprit) Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and (Mohammed) Shami were, they were mind-blowingly good. I can't remember Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris at the top of the order how many half-volleys they got that they could hit for a four. There just wasn't one. They were so disciplined and so strict, the Indian fast bowlers."

Some word of praise for Australia, England speedsters

Warne went on praising the quality pace attacks of Australia and England to highlight the fact that the pacers are doing well around the world.

"The Australian bowling attack is pretty good too. Then you go and say the England bowling attack is pretty good too. Suddenly the West Indies have started to bowl OK. We know South Africa with Dale Steyn and company are still pretty good. So, suddenly over the last six or twelve months, we have started to see the fast bowlers fight back."

Warne has faith on Kuldeep, Yasir

However, the legendary spinner is disappointed with the lack of quality spinners in every team. The second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (703 wickets) and one of the greatest leg-spinners the game has ever seen feels India's Kuldeep Yadav and Pakistan off-spinner Yasir Shah are the flag-bearers of quality spin at the moment.

"I don't think the spinning quality is still there with every team. You go back and see, there was a Mushtaq Ahmed, Saqlain (Mushtaq) or Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, myself, you know. You keep going through all the sides and there was always a great spinner to back up a Wasim (Akram), a Waqar (Younis), an (Allan) Donald. So, the spinning quality is not quite there. I mean I loved watching young Kuldeep (Yadav), he is fantastic, I loved watching him bowl. So, he is probably leading the charge with Yasir Shah. Those two guys are leading the way but we would like to see some more spinners in the world."

Lyon, Ashwin need better tracks to bowl

Warne also had a word of praise for the senior-pros Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin for keeping the fight on but they need better tracks to bowl at.

"Nathan Lyon is doing a pretty good job, (Ravichandran) Ashwin is doing a pretty good job. So, I think the bowlers have all started to fight back and that is good for cricket because it is a contest between bat and ball. We just need to make sure that the pitches are not too flat, they actually offer something for the fast bowlers.

Smith-Warner key to Australia's WC success

When asked about holders Australia's chances in the upcoming ICC World Cup, scheduled in England in Wales, Warne opined it all boils down to the form of seasoned campaigners David Warner and Steve Smith. But the duo, who were suspended for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year, would have to win the trust back of the common Australian fans.

"They (Warner and Smith) have to get back in their class. David Warner is one of the best opening batsman in the world, Steve Smith, I think probably up there with Virat Kohli. In Test cricket Smith, Kohli, probably AB De Villiers are the 3 best batsmen in the world, I'd say probably Virat at No. 1...in Test cricket Smith is just a shade behind Virat Kohli. Even though he bats like a tailender, he scores amazing amounts of runs and the way he does it, he is hard to get out.

"So, Smith and Warner are pure class, they walk straight back in. The Australian public and the worldwide public I think will give them a hard time and the Australian side need to earn the respect back of the cricketing community around the world by their actions and the way they play their game. But I think in a way that's why Australia have got a bit of an edge in the World Cup because Smith and Warner will be hungry. They will be so determined to play well and they'll realise how much they have missed the game. So that's why I think don't write off Australia at the World Cup. I think they are going to be a big chance and I am looking forward to Smith and Warner playing."