India's T20I Complete Schedule before ICC T20 World Cup 2020

However, the Men In Blue are still experimenting at the moment to figure out the best combination in the run-up to the global event, that will see participation from 16 countries.

In the just-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh at home, Team India - under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma - came from behind to claim the series 2-1. In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and some other important members of the team, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India did well to win the series.

But there is a room for improvement in every department as Team India looks to build a strong T20I side for the World Cup. Their bowling, in particular, was very weak and inexperienced but Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and the rest of the bowlers tried to make the best use of the opportunity they were given.

In the batting department, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have provided some relief in the middle-order with their sound performances but it looks heavily reliant on big guns Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

Team management would keep on experimenting in the upcoming games and test few more players before finally figuring out the probable 15 players on that flight to Australia in November 2020. The Men In Blue have nearly 25 T20I games remaining before the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia kicks off and would be aiming to tick all the boxes in the meantime.

Here are the list of series and tournaments Team India will be part of before the T20 WC:

India Vs West Indies at Home - 3 T20Is in December 2019

India Vs Sri Lanka at Home - 3 T20Is in January 2020

India Vs New Zealand in NZ - 5 T20Is in January 2020

India Vs Sri Lanka in SL - 3 T20Is in June 2020

Asia Cup (Away) - 5-7 T20Is in September 2020

India Vs England - 3 T20Is in October 2020

India Vs Australia - 3 T20Is in October 2020