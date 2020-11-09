Virat Kohli to return home after Adelaide Test; Rohit Sharma included in Test team: Full list of India's revised squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday (November 8) to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team. Several players have sustained an injury during the IPL 2020 and the selection committee took the recent developments into consideration.

Kohli may miss last two Tests of Australian tour

India captain Virat Kohli will be returning to India after playing the opening Test in Adelaide. At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple will be welcoming their first child in January 2021. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain.

India vs Australia 2020-21 series: Full schedule of Tests, ODIs, T20Is, Venues, Details of Pink Ball Test

In a major relief to Rohit Sharma's fans, the Mumbai cricketer has been included in the Test squad while rested for the limited-overs series. The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with the cricketer, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma fitness update: Mumbai Indians skipper to fly to Australia on this date! Know details

Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson has been added as an additional wicket-keeper to India's ODI squad. While out-of-favour wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant once again failed to make the cut in the limited-overs setup. The left-handed batsman from Delhi has been included in the Test squad.

Senior Indian fast bowler, Ishant Sharma, has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India's Test squad, the BCCI communique said.

Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy - who got his maiden India call-up owing to his good show for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders - has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named pacer T Natarajan - who did exceedingly well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 13 - as a replacement.

The selectors also discussed the injuries sustained by senior Indian wicket-keeper, Wriddhiman Saha. Saha injured both his hamstrings during his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad's game on November 3. A call on the Bengal cricketer's availability will be taken later.

Young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti will also miss the flight to Australia for he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management.

Here's the full list of revised squads are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.