Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand need to win 2 out of 3 formats against India for pass mark: Craig McMillan

By
Craig McMillan (left) feels New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back after series loss in Australia
Craig McMillan (left) feels New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back after series loss in Australia

Auckland, January 21: Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan feels the Black Caps will have to win in two out of three formats to be eligible for at least the "pass marks" when they host a "powerhouse" Indian team.

New Zealand will host India in all the three formats with the T20s beginning in Auckland on January 24 followed by the ODI and Test series.

McMillan, who feels the India series is big, says the hosts will be desperate to bounce back after the recent 0-3 Test drubbing at the hands of Australia.

"It's big. This whole Indian tour is big after what happened in Australia," McMillan was quoted as saying by 'Radio Sport Breakfast'.

"This Indian side are a powerhouse. Doesn't matter if it's Tests, ODIs, T20s, they are the real deal so it's going to be a really intriguing tour. For New Zealand to get a pass mark for this tour they need to win two of the three series."

With the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, McMillan feels it is crucial for New Zealand to win this assignment.

"Five Twenty20s to start and I know it's not everyone's favourite format of the game but we've got a T20 World Cup later in the year in October in Australia so straight away these five matches become important. Because of the performance in Australia we need to start winning again and get that support back," he said.

"They're still trying to find in T20 what our best side is. We've just seen the Super Smash and there's an opportunity for some young guys who performed in that to be given a chance," McMillan added.

More NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ATA 1 - 0 SPA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue