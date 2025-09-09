Cricket India & Sri Lanka to Co-Host T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March: Report By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 21:03 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 9: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to be staged from February 7 to March 8, with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the tournament - which will feature 20 teams - is set to be played across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.

A key detail being worked out by the ICC relates to the final, which could be held in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan reaches the summit clash. Given the strained political ties between India and Pakistan, the two nations will not be traveling to each other's countries during the competition.

Participating Teams Confirmed So Far

Currently, 15 teams have sealed their places for the 2026 edition: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands, and Italy.

Italy's qualification marks their maiden appearance at a T20 World Cup, a significant milestone for European cricket. The remaining five slots will be decided through regional qualifiers - two from Africa and three from Asia and East Asia Pacific.

Tournament Format

The format will mirror that of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage. From there, the teams will be split into two groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals.

India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, lifted the trophy in Barbados in 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final. The 2026 tournament will again feature 55 matches.

Busy Cricketing Calendar for India in Early 2026

The T20 World Cup will be part of a packed cricket calendar for India in the first quarter of 2026.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played in early January, with dates yet to be finalised.

This will be followed by the T20 World Cup (Feb 7 - Mar 8).

The IPL 2026 has been tentatively scheduled between March 15 and May 31.

Before all of this, India are set to host New Zealand for ODIs and T20Is from January 11 to 31.