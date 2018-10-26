India Test squad for Australia tour announced; Rohit, Vijay, Parthiv return

Murali Vijay has been rewarded for his recent good show during the county cricket in England.

Dhoni released from T20I squad

Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj - who were given a maiden call-up for the Test series against West Indies - have not been included for the Australia tour. Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has also found a place in the Test squad. Rohit Sharma has once again earned a ticket to Australia. The Mumbaikar was dropped from the longer-format of the game after a consistently poor show against South Africa.

Young Prithvi Shaw who made a dream debut at home against Windies has also been included. All-rounder Hardik Pandya who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup has not been inducted in the team.

Team for Four Test match series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The selectors have also picked up India A team for first Four Day game against New Zealand A.

Here's the squad: M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Parthiv Patel (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Md Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, R Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharath.