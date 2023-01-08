India the only team to beat Australia down under in Tests since 2016

The indomitable Aussies have decimated every other country apart from India in the Red Ball format.

Since December 2016, they have played two Test series against India, and have lost both.

India only team to beat Australia:

The astonishing fact is that India have dominated Australia down under on repeated occasions.

India went to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the 2018-19 season. The visitors started with a win in the first match and then got pegged back by the hosts in the second one. But an amazing win in Melbourne in the 3rd Test proved to be the decider then for India. Jasprit Bumrah starred in that match with 9 wickets and was adjudged as the player of the match. In the final match, India managed a draw and thus, won the series.

The 2020-21 season had a different feeling. India was coming to Australia on the back of a crushing series defeat against New Zealand. Australia also won the first match to get a lead, but India restored parity in the 2nd match in Melbourne, then won the final Test in Brisbane courtesy of a batting brilliance by Rishabh Pant, thus clinching the series on consecutive occasions.

Australia have Dominated other Teams:

But apart from India, the Aussies have found things easy against other teams. They have won all 8 Test series till date against other oppositions. They have demolished England twice in this period (4-0 series win both times), while clinching series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa.

Their most recent series win was against the Proteas as they beat the African side with a 2-0 scoreline. Also, they are yet to lose a Test match at home against any country except India. The four losses that have come against India are the only losses for the Aussies in this six years' time.

Australia Test Match Stats at Home Since December 2016:

Opponents Winner Series Score (Australia Wins First) Pakistan AUS 3-0 England AUS 4-0 India IND 1-2 Sri Lanka AUS 2-0 Pakistan AUS 2-0 New Zealand AUS 3-0 India AUS 1-2 England AUS 4-0 West Indies AUS 2-0 South Africa AUS 2-0

Australia have won a total of 24 Test matches in this period, while losing 4 matches, all of which have come against India.

Australia Next Assignment:

Australia will be locking horns against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy up next. The four-match Test series is set to start on February 9 and the matches will be played in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad respectively. Then they will be travelling to England to play the Ashes in the summer.