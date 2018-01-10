India to tour Ireland in June for two T20Is

Bengaluru, January 10: India cricket team will travel to Ireland for two T20 Internationals on June 27 and 29 ahead of their tour of England in coming July.

India will play the matches in Malahide, Dublin.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played a ODI tri-series in Belfast.

India had beaten Ireland in a day-night match by nine wickets (D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

Mithali to lead India eves

The BCCI also named the ODI squad for India women's tour to South Africa.

The Indian women's team will play three ODIs against South Africa as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020) in February.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

Schedule

February 2: Warm-up match: Bloemfontein

February 5: Ist ODI: Kimberely

February 7: 2nd ODI: Kimberely

February 9: 3rd ODI: Potchefstroom