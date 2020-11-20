India tour of Australia: Nathan Lyon aims for 500 and beyond Test wickets

Lyon, who is just four games short of playing 100 Tests, has captured 390 wickets so far, the most by any Australian off-spinner.

"I still feel I'm getting better and still feel like I've got a lot of cricket to offer Cricket Australia," Lyon, who turns 33 on Friday (November 20), was quoted as saying by foxsports.

"Definitely 500 and beyond is on my radar."

Lyon will become just the 10th player in Australian history to reach 100 Tests, in the fourth and final match against India in Brisbane early next year.

The veteran spinner last played a Test in January this year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down cricket across the globe. He says the break has made him hungrier to perform.

"Probably it's driven my love for the game," Lyon said.

"Without being able to play the game that you love so much and not being able to play that regularly that's driven my passion to get out there and that hunger to perform well again.

"The most I've missed is that pressure that comes along with playing Test cricket. Missing that adrenaline."

Lyon has snapped nine wickets in three games for New South Wales this season.

India's tour begins on November 27 with three ODIs and as many T20Is before the four-Test series begins in Adelaide on December 17.