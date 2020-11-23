India tour of Australia: Warner prefers his bat to do the talking

The left-hander once revelled in his reputation as Australia's most outspoken player during on-field confrontations but said he had toned down his antics as he matured.

The 34-year-old, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise to the play-offs in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, expected some barbs to be thrown his way during the upcoming India tour, which begins with a One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27), but said he would let his bat do the talking.

"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that," Warner told a conference call.

"We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat."

Warner said he planned to use any taunts as motivation, while refusing to retaliate in kind and maintaining a positive attitude.

"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your team-mates, so you've to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition," he said.

Warner's milder approach appears to coincide with his return from a ban over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, although the batsman attributed the laid-back demeanour to fatherhood.

"You've to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening," he said.

"So I'm getting tested on and off the field."

Australia will play three ODIs, as many Twenty20 matches and four Tests during their home summer against India.

The Test series starts with the day/night pink ball game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Indian skipper Kohli will return home after the Adelaide game to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the first family of Indian cricket are expecting the birth of their child in January.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is Kohli's deputy in the longer format, will lead India for the remaining three Test matches.

