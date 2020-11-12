Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India tour of Australia: Where Virat Kohli-led Team India, Australian players will stay and practice during quarantine?

By

New Delhi, Nov 12: Soon after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team left for Australia directly from the UAE for the upcoming bilateral tour. The players are due to touch down in Sydney on their private jet in the late afternoon on Thursday (November 12).

India's tour of Australia will see the two sides play a three-match ODI series, three-match T20 series and four Test. It will be officially saving $300 million to Australia as the summer season begins with it in the post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Team India may wear a retro kit against Australia in T20s and ODIs

The Test series will be a part of the Test Championship, with the winner inching closer to the final, which is expected to be played at the Lords in June 2021.

Players to arrive in Sydney

Players to arrive in Sydney

The players from Australia and India - who were part of the IPL 2020 - will be arriving in Sydney and start their two-week quarantine period at Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

The hotel was made for the athletes during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Players from both the teams will be staying at the same hotel during the quarantine.

Where will the players be practising?

Where will the players be practising?

The athletes will only be permitted to leave their individual rooms for designated training sessions. The practise sessions will be reportedly held at another bio-secure venue at Blacktown International Sports Park.

The highly-anticipated start to the Australian summer will be from November 27 with the ODI series. The series begins the day after the players are released from quarantine. While Australia's non-IPL players will enter camp on November 22 and train separately on the outside, although within their own bubble.

Limited number of family members allowed this time:

Limited number of family members allowed this time:

The Australian Government has allowed only a limited number of Indian family members into the country. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma - who accompanied the star cricketer on the tour two years back - is not travelling to the Aussie shores. Anushka is pregnant and will be delivering her first child in January 2021.

Kohli to get royal quarantine treatment

Kohli to get royal quarantine treatment

Virat Kohli could be about to spend his next two weeks of Australian quarantine in Brad Fittler's penthouse suite.

Police to escort players to the hotel from the airport:

The players will be escorted by police from the airport to the hotel where they'll spend every waking moment over the next two weeks confined to their rooms. The players, however, will be allowed to leave their rooms for practice sessions.

The hotel will be completely locked down to the public, with no other guests staying except the cricketers.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More