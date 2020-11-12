India tour of Australia: Where Virat Kohli-led Team India, Australian players will stay and practice during quarantine?

Players to arrive in Sydney

The players from Australia and India - who were part of the IPL 2020 - will be arriving in Sydney and start their two-week quarantine period at Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

The hotel was made for the athletes during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Players from both the teams will be staying at the same hotel during the quarantine.

Where will the players be practising?

The athletes will only be permitted to leave their individual rooms for designated training sessions. The practise sessions will be reportedly held at another bio-secure venue at Blacktown International Sports Park.

The highly-anticipated start to the Australian summer will be from November 27 with the ODI series. The series begins the day after the players are released from quarantine. While Australia's non-IPL players will enter camp on November 22 and train separately on the outside, although within their own bubble.

Limited number of family members allowed this time:

The Australian Government has allowed only a limited number of Indian family members into the country. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma - who accompanied the star cricketer on the tour two years back - is not travelling to the Aussie shores. Anushka is pregnant and will be delivering her first child in January 2021.

Kohli to get royal quarantine treatment

Virat Kohli could be about to spend his next two weeks of Australian quarantine in Brad Fittler's penthouse suite.

Police to escort players to the hotel from the airport:

The players will be escorted by police from the airport to the hotel where they'll spend every waking moment over the next two weeks confined to their rooms. The players, however, will be allowed to leave their rooms for practice sessions.

The hotel will be completely locked down to the public, with no other guests staying except the cricketers.