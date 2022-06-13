India tour of Ireland 2022: Squad, full list of coach and support staff for the 2-match T20I series

The games are scheduled to be played on June 26 and June 28 in Malahide. The short tour coincides with the tour of England where India are supposed the rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1. India lead the series 2-1.

List of coach and support staff for the Ireland series:

National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Laxman will be performing the head coach's duty in Ireland. It is something similar to what Rahul Dravid did last year in July for Team India's limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

As per a PTI report, the NCA coaches Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will be part of the team's support staff.

Batting coach:

Kotak, who has been part of India A set-up earlier, will be the batting coach.

Bowling and fielding coach:

Bali and Bahutule, who were part of the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean earlier this year, have been handed the fielding and bowling duties.

Trio has joined Team India already

With head coach Rahul Dravid and the other senior team support staff set to depart for England with the Test squad later this week, the trio of Bali, Kotak and Bahutule has already joined the squad currently playing South Africa at home.

"After the senior support staff departs for the England tour, Bali, Bahutule and Kotak will take over the duties for the remaining T20 against South Africa in Rajkot and Bengaluru.

"They have already been with the limited-overs squad for a while and by the time the senior support staff leaves for England, they will be ready for the task," a BCCI official told PTI.

India Squad for Ireland:

The squad for the Ireland series is yet to be announced. But there will be several new faces in the side as a few players who are part of the squad for the T20I series against South Africa will be joining the Test regulars for England tour.

With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant set to leave for England tour the selectors will have to appoint a new captain for the Ireland series as well. Hardik Pandya - who is currently the vice-captain in the ongoing series against South Africa - is likely to lead Team India in the Rajkot and Bengaluru T20Is. The all-rounder - who is playing white-ball format - might also be appointed the captain for the Ireland tour.

Before the Test series against England, India will play a four-day warm-up against Leicestershire from Jun 24-27. A full-strength squad is will be fielded for the white-ball leg of the England tour comprising three T20s and as many ODIs from July 7.