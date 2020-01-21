India tour of New Zealand 2020: Injury worries mount: Dhawan ruled out; Ishant doubtful

Shikhar ruled out

Dhawan injured his left shoulder while fielding during India's third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19). He was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and didn't come out to bat.

Dhawan didn't travel with the Indian side which left for Auckland on Monday (January 20). The selection committee will name his replacement later. As India A squad is already in New Zealand to play a shadow tour, someone from that squad could be picked up by the selectors. Mayank Agarwal or Prithvi Shaw could be Dhawan's replacements.

Ishant doubtful after ankle tear

Sharma is a doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

Ishant twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling for Delhi against Vidarbha.

"The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

"It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test. Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.

Will Hardik Pandya make it?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and start his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid and his team of trainers from Tuesday (January 21).

Talks have also revolved on whether or not Pandya will be ready for the ODI series against New Zealand and it looks unlikely that he will be ready for the Kiwi challenge. The all-rounder is expected to be back for the series against South Africa in March.

In case Hardik fails to make it for the NZ tour, the selectors may look at the hitting prowess of Suryakumar Yadav since the ODIs in New Zealand will be an extension of T20s in the World Cup year.

Bhuvneshwar out after surgery

Pacer Bhuvneshwar underwent a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country.

He was not named in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury. The 29-year-old, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the home ODI series against the West Indies days after returning to action against the same opposition in the T20 format.

Prithvi Shaw makes a comeback

Shaw who has been plagued by injury announced his comeback with a 100-ball 150 during India A's second practice game against New Zealand XI in Lincoln on Saturday (January 18).

Shaw's knock will certainly excite the selectors when they pick the squad for the Test series in New Zealand. The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29.