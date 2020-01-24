India tour of New Zealand 2020: How and when to watch Kohli and co battle the Black Caps

India's World Cup dreams ended agonisingly at the hands of the Kiwis in the semi-final. With the loss still hurting, there could be no better revenge for Virat Kohli's men than beating the Black Caps in their own backyard.

The Indian team, fresh off their victory against Australia, will miss inform opener Shikhar Dhawan due to injury.

New Zealand haven't been in the best of form lately having been whitewashed by Australia in their three-match Test series. Against India, their task will be tougher as they will be without the services of stars like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham who are out with injuries.

It is looking like cricket time in Auckland!



⏰ 1st T20I 7-50pm Friday

The recent win against Australia has given new energy to the Indian cricket team to get them ready to take on a tough and challenging New Zealand on their home turf. Cricket fans of both countries are eagerly waiting to witness high octane cricketing drama on the field.

Below are the fixtures for all the matches in the bilateral series.

T20 Internationals

DATE TIME MATCH 24th January 2020 - Friday 12.20 PM IST 1st T20I 26th January 2020 - Sunday 12.20 PM IST 2nd T20I 29th January 2020 - Wednesday 12.30 PM IST 3rd T20I 31st January 2020 - Friday 12.30 PM IST 4th T20I 2nd February 2020 - Sunday 12.30 PM IST 5th T20I

ODI Series

DATE TIME MATCH 5th February 2020 - Wednesday 7.30 AM IST 1st ODI 8th February 2020 - Saturday 7.30 AM IST 2nd ODI 11th February 2020 - Tuesday 7.30 AM IST 3rd ODI

Test Matches

DATE TIME MATCH 14th February - 16th February 2020 - Friday 3.30 AM IST 3-day Practice Match 21st February -25th February 2020 - Friday 4 AM IST 1st Test 29th February -4th March 2020 - Saturday 4 AM IST 2nd Test