India tour of New Zealand 2020: Prithvi Shaw replaces Shikhar Dhawan in ODI series, Samson to replace opener in T20s

By
Bengaluru, Jan 21: Opening India batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

India tour of New Zealand 2020: Injury worries mount: Dhawan ruled out; Ishant doubtful

Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third Paytm ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19).

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I series and Prithvi Shaw for the ODI series.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

Source: BCCI Release

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 21:37 [IST]
